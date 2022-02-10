Vermont’s spring snow goose hunt will be held from March 11 through April 23.
Since 2009, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has allowed hunting to reduce the population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese as well as Ross’ geese.
The numbers of these geese have grown so high that they are destroying habitat for themselves and other species, officials say.
Eight states in the Atlantic Flyway — Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Vermont — will hold a spring goose hunt in 2022.
In Vermont, the daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit.
“The breeding population of greater snow geese has grown from approximately 50,000 birds in the mid-1960s to 714,000 birds today,” said David Sausville, Vermont’s wildlife management program manager and waterfowl project leader. “This increase has resulted in damage to agricultural crops and marsh vegetation in staging and wintering areas from Quebec to North Carolina.
“Hunting pressure to date has aided in reducing the population from its high point of just over 1 million birds during the period of 2000-2010,” he said. “The Atlantic Flyway has established a goal of 500,000 greater snow geese to bring populations in balance with their habitat and reduce crop depredation.”
During spring migration, snow geese typically move through the Champlain Valley in late March and early April. They usually pass through Vermont quickly in route to their spring staging areas along the St. Lawrence River Valley. They remain there for about a month before moving on to nesting areas in the Canadian Arctic.
For regulation information, go to vtfishandwildlife.com.
