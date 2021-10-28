Hunters are gearing up for the start of Vermont’s 16-day regular deer season that begins Saturday, Nov. 13 and ends Sunday, Nov. 28.
A hunter may take one legal buck during this season if they did not already take one during the archery deer season. The definition of a legal buck depends on the wildlife management unit, available in the Vermont hunting and trapping guide.
“The greatest numbers of deer continue to be in western regions of the state and other valley areas,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s deer biologist Nick Fortin. “The Green Mountains and Northeast Kingdom offer more of a big woods experience with fewer, but often larger, deer.”
Licenses are available on Fish and Wildlife’s website and from license agents statewide.
Wildlife officials urge hunters to wear a fluorescent orange hat and vest to help maintain Vermont’s hunting season safety record.
A 2021 hunting guide can be found at vtfishandwildlife.com. The guide includes a map of the wildlife management units, season dates, regulations and other information.
Hunters who get a deer on Nov. 13 or 14 can help Vermont’s deer management program by reporting their deer at one of the biological check stations listed below that will be staffed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., unless the store closes earlier: Buck Stop Mini Mart, Bennington; Keith’s Country Store, Pittsford; R&L Archery, Barre; Newfane Store; West Enosburg Country Store; The Old Fishing Hole, Morrisville (Saturday only); Bob’s Quick Stop, Irasburg; Lead & Tackle, Lyndon; Village Grocery & Deli, Waitsfield; Wright’s Sport Shop, Newport; and Tyson Store, Ludlow.
Hunters who do not go to a biological reporting station are asked to provide a tooth from their deer. Obtain a tooth envelope from your regular reporting agent. Remove one of the middle incisor teeth, being careful to include the root.
Place the tooth in the envelope and give it to the reporting agent. Each tooth will be cross sectioned to accurately determine the deer’s age, and the results will be posted next spring.
