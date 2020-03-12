A patient at a hospital in Bennington is the first person in Vermont to test positive for the new coronavirus.
The patient, described by hospital officials as an older adult male from the Bennington area, is receiving treatment at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
The individual arrived at the emergency department of the hospital late on Thursday with a fever and a cough. Test results came back within 48 hours showing that it was a case of COVID-19, according to Dr. Trey Dobson, the hospital’s chief medical officer.
As of midday Sunday, Dobson said the patient was in stable condition and undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit.
