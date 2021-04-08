There could be a lot to celebrate this Independence Day.
That is, at least, if the vaccination schedule goes according to the “Vermont Forward” plan Gov. Phil Scott introduced at his biweekly press conference Tuesday.
“This has been an incredibly long, hard journey,” Scott said as he unveiled his four-step plan. “A once in a century pandemic, it’s gone on much longer than any of us thought or expected. The finish line is in sight, that we need to dig deep, to find the strength and perseverance to get through the next 90 days.”
Each step of the plan allows different businesses to open under a “universal guidance” as opposed to a sector-specific one, basically saying that any of these businesses can open to full-capacity as long as they are enforcing standard guidance that includes requiring masks, social distancing measures and requiring employees to stay home if they feel sick.
Step one, which begins Friday, allows for the opening of outdoor business and other low- to no-contact professions.
It also lessens cross-state travel requirements, requiring no quarantine if you’ve had a negative coronavirus test within three days of arrival or return to the state.
Masks will still be required in the presence of those outside of your household.
Step two, which predicts that anywhere from 50-60 percent of all Vermonters will be vaccinated by May 1, allows for the opening of restaurants, bars, hair salons, barber shops, places of worship, gyms, entertainment centers, meetings places and manufacturers to open under the universal guidance.
One unvaccinated person per 100 square feet and up to 150 people will be allowed at indoor events and an unlimited number of vaccinated people, while masks will still be required outside of the household.
By June 1, the state predicts up to 70 percent of Vermonters will be vaccinated and step three will begin. Quarantine and testing requirements for cross-state travel will be lifted. One unvaccinated person per 50 square feet and up to 300 people will be allowed with an unlimited number of vaccinated people at indoor events, though masks will still be required outside of the household.
By July 4, the universal guidance for businesses along with mask and spacing guidelines will shift from being required to encouragedm with no capacity restrictions for events.
More at vermont.gov.
