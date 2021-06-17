With more than 80 percent of Vermonters vaccinated with at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Phil Scott Monday lifted mask mandates and social-distancing restrictions statewide.
Lamoille County helped lead the way.
With more than 82.9 percent of its population vaccinated, Lamoille County tied Chittenden out of the state’s 14 counties with the highest vaccination rates, and both helped push the state over the 80 percent threshold Scott demanded before he would lift all pandemic mitigation measures.
Over 18,000 of county residents are vaccinated.
“We are fortunate to be a part of a local and state community that has championed making the vaccine accessible to people in many settings. The community health team has supported people in overcoming technological, transportation and other barriers to getting a vaccine appointment,” said Hannah Ancel, director of community health integration at Lamoille Health Partners in Morrisville.
As the first state to reach this level of vaccination — and greater herd immunity to the novel coronavirus that shut down the world last year — Vermont arrived at a watershed moment in pandemic recovery.
Scott, who promised to lift the restrictions by July 4 — or before, if Vermont reached the 80 percent vaccination threshold. Following federal guidelines, the state is keeping in place masking and other requirements for such things as air travel and long-term care facilities.
The governor, however, is looking for the state to go further.
“It’s important to note that, even as we celebrate this milestone, our work isn’t done. We will continue to vaccinate as many Vermonters as we can,” he said at a press conference this week. “Because every shot given today, tomorrow and in the weeks to come is just as important as the ones we administered yesterday. And when vaccines are approved for younger Vermonters in the months ahead, we’ll be ready.”
Town-by-town breakdown
According to data published by the Vermont Department of Health, some Lamoille County towns have a higher vaccination rate than others.
The county’s most populated towns lead the way. Stowe and Cambridge are the most vaccinated places in Lamoille County; over 90 percent of their residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearby Waterbury in Washington County is also a member of the over-90 club, as is Greensboro and Hardwick to the northeast. Craftsbury is between 81 and 90 percent.
Over 80 percent, but fewer than 90 percent of the residents over 12 in Morristown and Wolcott, have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
In Belvidere, less than 50 percent of its 365 residents are on their way to full vaccination. The Department of Health has issued a warning in Belvidere indicating that the vaccination rate may appear lower than it actually is due to address uncertainty.
The lake town of Eden and Johnson, home of Northern Vermont University, both have 50 to 60 percent of their residents either fully or partly vaccinated.
The vaccination rate in both Hyde Park and Waterville is between 71 and 80 percent.
Elmore is the biggest outlier by far: Only 20 to 30 percent of its 863 residents have received a single dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
The health department says town-by-town vaccination percentages may be off if people provide mailing addresses instead of their place of residence when getting vaccinated. Town data is based on where people live, but some may have listed where they received the vaccine instead, skewing the numbers.
Some Vermonters may have received a vaccination in another state but not reported it to the immunization registry.
Scott applauded Vermonters’ sense of citizenship that allowed the state to reach its vaccination goal without the incentives meant to combat distrust and reluctance that has marked the rollout of vaccines in other parts of the country.
“Vermonters met this difficult moment from the start. … We have been united in our commitment to our sense of duty and our care and respect for one another,” said Scott, who added that this week’s lifting of restrictions vindicated his administration’s approach to the vaccine rollout.
Scott also asked for patience and understanding from those excited to do away with their masks even as others are reluctant to do so.
Though Vermont has reached a commendable threshold, the country as a whole has some catching up to do. Only 64.5 percent of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.