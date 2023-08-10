Vermonters affected by flooding will have more time to file and pay some state taxes, officials said.
Taxes that would normally be due to the state anytime between July 7 and Nov. 15 will now be due by Nov. 15, Gov. Phil Scott’s office said in a press release. The new deadlines are in place for the corporate and business tax, sales and use tax, meals and rooms tax, payroll withholding tax, estimated personal income tax, and personal income taxes being paid on an extension.
Internal Revenue Service officials also announced that those impacted by the flood would also be granted extensions on federal tax payments: Filing deadlines for quarterly income tax payments (normally Sept. 15) and quarterly payroll and excise tax returns (normally July 31 and Oct. 31) were also moved to Nov. 15.
The new state tax extensions will be automatically implemented for those affected by flooding, the governor’s office said, although in some cases, officials may ask for “proof of hardship.”
“Taxpayers not impacted by the flood are expected to file and pay taxes by their original due dates,” the governor’s office said.
Craig Bolio, the commissioner of the Vermont Department of Taxes, said in an email that officials will “be giving people the benefit of the doubt, and reviewing cases that look suspect or abusive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.