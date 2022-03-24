Vermont Everyone Eats, the COVID-19 recovery program that provided Vermonters affected by the pandemic with restaurant-made meals using local ingredients, will continue through July 1.
The program had been set to end on March 31 but will now continue thanks to the extension of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s 100 percent cost share for existing COVID-19 relief programs.
Since the start of the pandemic, over 50,000 meals have been distributed in the southern Northeast Kingdom through Everyone Eats. Neighbor-to-neighbor networks, volunteer drivers, restaurants, faith centers and organizations have teamed up to offer over 700 meals a week in Barton, Orleans, Glover, Greensboro, Albany, Craftsbury, Hardwick and surrounding towns.
Since August 2020, Vermont Everyone Eats has provided over 2.25 million meals statewide, paid for with nearly $30 million in Federal CARES Act and FEMA funding.
More than 260 Vermont restaurants have participated. Over 37 percent of meal ingredients have come from nearly 300 farms and food producers thanks to a local purchasing requirement that spreads the economic benefit through communities.
Regional hubs purchase and distribute meals from local restaurants, and a statewide mobile app provides meal access to eaters directly from restaurants.
For more information on the program or how to receive a meal, contact your local hub by emailing meals@hardwickagriculture.org, visiting nourishhardwick.org/ meals, or calling (802) 472-1004.
