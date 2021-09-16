Vermont Climate Council is holding a series of public events to learn about the state’s climate action plan.
“The climate action plan will serve as the state’s roadmap for lessening the impacts of climate change, and the ideas and feedback you share with us will inform the action plan,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore.
In 2020, the Vermont Legislature passed the Global Warming Solutions Act, which requires Vermonters to reduce greenhouse gas pollution and helps communities prepare to face more extreme weather caused by climate change. The Act also directed the Vermont Climate Council to develop an action plan. An initial plan will be adopted on Dec. 1.
Events include:
• Tuesday, Sept. 21, 5-7 p.m.: Elmore State Park pavilion, 856 VT-12, Elmore.
• Sunday, Sept. 26, 3-5 p.m.: Airport Park Pavilion, 500 Colchester Point Road, Colchester.
• Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m.: virtual event on Zoom.
• Tuesday, Oct. 5, 6-7:30 p.m.: virtual event for communities of color.
• Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-7:30 p.m.: virtual event.
More at climatechange.vermont.gov/getinvolved.
