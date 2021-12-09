The Vermont Climate Council adopted the initial Vermont Climate Action Plan last week.
The plan will help Vermont meet the emissions reductions requirements outlined in the Global Warming Solutions Act and prepare for the impacts of climate change, its proponents said in a press release.
“A talented, passionate and highly motivated group of Vermonters came together late last year to form Vermont’s Climate Council and draft this initial climate action plan,” said Julie Moore, secretary of Vermont Agency of Natural Resources. “The recommendations put forward reflect the collective work of the council, its five subcommittees and ideas and feedback from the public.”
The Global Warming Solutions Act, adopted by the General Assembly in September 2020, created the council and required it to create an action plan by Dec. 1. This initial plan includes 26 pathways for action, including an increase in efforts to weatherize Vermont homes and spur the adoption of electric vehicles, recommendations for investments to help Vermont homeowners and businesses relocate from harms’ way in the face of a changing climate and steps to ensure the resilience and viability of Vermont’s farms, forests and natural lands, among others.
The plan also lays out 64 strategies and more than 230 specific steps that spell out the framework needed to realize the transformative change required by the Global Warming Solutions Act.
This initial comprehensive, four-year plan includes recommendations to:
• Expand weatherization and clean, energy-efficient heating options, such as improved insulation and heat pumps for Vermonters.
• Shift away from fossil fuels and fossil fuel-dependent equipment.
• Build more charging stations for electric vehicles.
• Provide incentives to help Vermonters purchase electric vehicles.
• Reward village and downtown development in a way that preserves more open space, such as town forests, and uses land more efficiently.
• Create infrastructure that supports more walking, biking, public transit options and electric vehicle use in Vermont communities.
• Invest in agricultural and working lands management practices that cut emissions.
• Prioritize planning practices and investments that help Vermont communities prepare for climate impacts.
• Launch comprehensive climate education programs for schools and sectors.
The Legislature, agency of natural resources and other entities outlined in the plan will now consider the recommendations and act to implement change in Vermont.
Read a short summary or the full version of the plan at climatechange.vermont.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.