The University of Vermont Health Network expects to lose $152 million this fiscal year because of the coronavirus crisis.
The UVM Health Network has outlined a series of steps to fill the gap, including reducing salaries and eliminating retirement benefits for leadership, freezing new hiring, reducing doctors’ pay, and halting new capital projects.
Those measures will save $25 million for the network, which is composed of UVM Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, and four other hospitals in New York and Vermont.
