The University of Vermont Health Network expects to lose $152 million this fiscal year because of the coronavirus crisis. 

The UVM Health Network has outlined a series of steps to fill the gap, including reducing salaries and eliminating retirement benefits for leadership, freezing new hiring, reducing doctors’ pay, and halting new capital projects. 

Those measures will save $25 million for the network, which is composed of UVM Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin, and four other hospitals in New York and Vermont. 

Read more at VTDigger.org (UVM Health Network projects $152 million loss this year due to Covid-19)

Tags

We Invest In The Community. Invest In Us.

Support Local Journalism

The need for factual, local news and information has never been greater. Show us you value our content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.