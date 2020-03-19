Vermont now has 12 confirmed coronavirus cases, doubling the total number over the course of 24 hours.
On Monday afternoon, the state Department of Health announced a set of four new cases including two individuals in their 30s from Chittenden county, a man in 60s from Orange County, and a woman in her 60s from Bennington County who had been hospitalized at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The remaining three patients were self-isolating at home, according to a news release from the department.
The cases came after Gov. Phil Scott announced additional precautionary measures to limit large gatherings at a press conference. He also sought to assuage concerns that the state wasn’t doing enough to halt the spread of the virus.
On Monday morning, Scott amended his emergency declaration to limit public gatherings to either 50 people or 50% occupancy, whichever is less.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Update: Vermont now up to 12 cases as Scott limits gatherings to 50).