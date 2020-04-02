The phone lines were flooded at the Vermont Department of Labor last week. As COVID-19 keeps most Vermonters at home, businesses, restaurants and shops are feeling financial strain, some having to layoff or terminate workers amid the economic crunch.
In response, the Department of Labor has made efforts to increase accessibility to filing unemployment insurance claims during the pandemic.
“Earlier this month, we put out our unemployment jobs report and that was at 2.4% which is one of historic lows,” the Department’s spokesperson Kyle Thweatt said. “We really went from a historic low to a historic event.”
By March 21, between 14,000-15,000 Vermonters filed initial claims for unemployment insurance, said Department of Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. Of those applications filed between March 15-21 many were related to restaurants, services, the hospitality and ski industries, he said. Over the past weekend the Department saw just as many claims filed as the five days prior, Harrington said.
“On an average week, we process between 400 and 600 initial claims,” Harrington said. “When we’re talking about processing 14,000 claims that put an enormous strain on our system.”
In response, the department has created an additional phone line to handle initial unemployment claims, as well as an electronic form. Department staff have been reallocated to help handle initial unemployment claims, and the department has expanded its weekday hours, adding Saturday availability.
Even with the electronic form option, the claims process is not completely automated. It requires “a touch by a person at each step of the way,” Harrington said.
A claim without any complications might be approved in two weeks, he said. But those recently filed could take between two and three weeks.
The delay will not impact individuals’ eligibility or benefit. Checks will be backdated to the date of the claimant’s separation, Harrington said.
“We recognize that it’s not always an easy system. It’s not always clear,” Harrington said. “I really just encourage people to keep trying and to be patient with us. We’ve got hard working people here, that there’s just so much they can do in a day and we are trying to work through that as best we can.”
Thweatt recommended those looking to establish a claim use the online form. The form is available 24-hours per day. “That is going to be the first and best resource,” he said.
Both part-time and full-time workers are eligible for unemployment insurance, Thweatt said. The department has waived the “work search” requirement for all unemployment insurance beneficiaries, not just those workers with a return-to-work date. This action was intended to help mitigate the risk of individuals searching for work during the pandemic.
Sole proprietors and independent contractors will be eligible for the equivalent of unemployment insurance through federal funds, Sen. Tim Ashe, D/P-Burlington, said in a March 29 update on his Facebook page. This provision comes as part of the $2.2 trillion federal relief package signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27. These individuals will also receive a $600 per week “boost” to their benefits. The “boost” will also be extended to conventional employees, Ashe said.
“The Department of Labor wants to ensure that those who are eligible and those who are looking for benefits, get the benefits that they need and the support that they need,” Thweatt said. “We’re working to make sure that questions are answered as quickly as we can.”
For more information on how to file for unemployment insurance visit labor.vermont.gov/unemployment-insurance/ui-claimants