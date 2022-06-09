For the first time in 16 years, Vermont voters will send a new candidate to the U.S. House of Representatives. Whoever voters elect to serve will likely be the first women to represent Vermont in Washington.
Several of the candidates at a recent debate at Shelburne’s town offices said it couldn’t come at a more critical time. Voting rights are being gutted, children and minorities are now routinely gunned down, states around the country are banning books about racism and antisemitism, women’s rights may soon take a major step backwards, the war in Ukraine continues to rage and the threat of climate change has become an ever-present reality, the candidates said throughout the 90-minute forum, which featured Lt. Gov. Molly Gray, Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Sianay Chase Clifford.
Vermont Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale dropped out of the race at the last minute. The other Democrat in the race, Louis Meyers, wasn’t invited to participate, he said.
“Gun violence is impacting everything we hold dear. Climate change is impacting everything we hold dear. There is a war raging in Ukraine and our democracy is hanging by a thread,” said Gray. “This is an extremely important moment.”
“Our democracy is absolutely in peril,” Balint said. “We know what happens when democracies fail, and it doesn’t fail overnight. It happens little bits at a time, from scapegoating to demonizing people to having our rights stripped away. I feel completely and totally drawn to this moment of service.”
Balint, Gray and Clifford, a former aide to U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, are all running for the seat to succeed U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who announced last November that he would be running for a seat in the U.S. Senate that will be vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
The threat to democracy, and the numerous challenges faced by the country and the state, were all addressed at the forum held May 31, sponsored by the Shelburne, South Burlington and Charlotte Democratic committees. The full forum can be found at here: bit.ly/3ti2u1m.
The primary election will be held on Aug. 9, and early voting begins on June 24.
The questions, and each candidate’s response, has been edited for length and clarity.
What’s the single biggest or most important thing that distinguishes you from your opponents in the Democratic primary?
Clifford: I’m not a politician. I’m a social worker. I have a very different skill set. I’ve worked in a Congress that is hard to get things done. I worked for one of the most progressive members, and saw how to take these really big ideas that we talk about, take an idea about how do we better serve moms? How do we expand maternal health, and actually take that from this idea that’s nice to talk about, and steward it to the end of actual legislation and introducing legislation. I also have a different experience, just as a person who has lived and grown up in this state, and understanding what it’s like to be a black woman who lives in Vermont, it’s not the easiest thing to do... Understanding that type of experience is what I believe is necessary to fight for the policies and solutions that our working families and our vulnerable communities desperately need and where some folks maybe see a lack of experience, what I see is a different set of experience.”
Gray: “One thing that sets me apart is the work in Washington, knowing that there’s a big difference between what happens in Congress and what happens in Montpelier. I’m also the only candidate who’s worked overseas. I worked for the International Committee of the Red Cross leading field missions into the DRC and to Uganda and to Haiti; into the Western Balkans; I have also led field missions into Baghdad and the Niger Delta. I think it’s important given what’s happening around the world right now that we have people who understand that Congress also has a big role when it comes to foreign policy.
Balint: I’m the only one up here who has the legislative experience not just to stand up for issues, issues that Democrats all care about, but navigate them through the caucuses, through the Senate, and get them passed into law, from the strongest reproductive rights in the nation to the largest housing investments in generations to the first gun safety measures ever passed in Vermont. I have a record of literally delivering for Vermont people. And for families, those families that I taught at four different rural Vermont schools.
What, if anything, do you think Congress should do to curb gun violence?
Gray: The role that I see Congress playing is expanding background checks immediately (and) expanding 24 hour waiting periods. As someone who’s worked in conflict zones around the world, I do not think we need assault rifles available in this state (and) in this country. They don’t belong in our streets; they certainly don’t belong in our schools. We have to address — and I’ll say this, as someone who formerly served as an assistant attorney general — we have to address hate crimes in this country and recognize the root cause of some of the shootings that we’ve seen, and also recognize that we have a mental health crisis, and how are we going to get at that. We have to get at all three, getting guns off our streets, addressing white supremacy, violent extremism in this country, and addressing our mental health crisis.
Balint: We did an incredible amount of work here in Vermont on gun safety, and that happened when I was majority leader, and when I was president pro tem. And it was said that we couldn’t do that work here, that it was a third rail of Vermont politics. But we passed background checks. We did as much as we could to close the Charleston loophole here. We passed red flag laws that are now being looked to for other states to pass because it gets guns out of the hands of people shouldn’t have them. So, I have a strong record on this issue.
Clifford: We need to make investments in social emotional learning. And we need to make sure that our schools have the adequate ratios of social workers to students (and) school psychologists to students, because our students ... are dealing with consistent anxiety. This is not PTSD. This is active trauma and stress disorder. So, making sure that we’re really showing up for our young people in this moment and eradicating ghost guns. I firmly believe in... bans on assault weapons.
Many voters feel frustrated by a sense that members of Congress failed to work for the common good of the American people, and instead use their power to serve influential donors as a means of getting reelected. What is your plan for fixing this and how will you avoid being corrupted?
Balint: I will say we have to get big money out of politics. Absolutely. And we have to work hard to overturn Citizens United, I feel really strongly about that. We should always be worried about where money is coming from. I think the other thing that we have to be also equally concerned about is the number of billionaires now that are self-funding their campaigns. We are turning into a nation that appears to be run by oligarchs. And so as much as we need to deal with the funding stream, I think we also have to understand that there’s something fundamentally wrong with a democracy that prides itself on having multimillionaires running for office.
Clifford: There’s Citizens United (but) now you can loan yourself unlimited amounts of money and get paid back an unlimited amount of money. It’s incredibly frustrating. And as that regular person who is running and trying to build a campaign from the ground up and asking working people for a piece of their budget that I know could go someplace else... It’s a really hard thing to do for working people to, to put that on them.... I think there are important pieces of HR1, the For the People Act, which I was really proud to work on a few amendments.... one is matching small dollar donations; I think that’s a really important step in finding ways that we can support candidates who don’t come from a from big establishment money.”
Gray: “Of course ending Citizens United. I think that it’s wild that we have campaigns that go on months and months and require people to raise thousands and thousands of dollars. I think we could maybe look to our neighbors to the north and others to explore maybe publicly financed campaigns that are six weeks long, and we get in we get out we do it well. And then we get back to the work.
What, if anything, do you think Congress should do regarding abortion?
Gray: “What we have to do in Washington right now is codify Roe v Wade into federal law. Right now, there are 25 states across this country where access to abortion care is either not going to be available at all, or it’s going to be so restricted that it’d be nearly impossible to access. This is now the fight of our generation.”
Balint: “I think we have to be honest with urselves that this is an indication of a stripping away of rights that we have taken for granted — in many parts of this country, whether it’s reproductive rights, or voting rights, marriage equality, all of these things. The way that I like to talk about it with my constituents, when they are in opposition to Proposition 5, I always remind them, between a quarter and a third of the women in your life have had abortions. They’re your moms, your aunts, your sisters, your daughter — just because they haven’t told you they’ve had one doesn’t mean they haven’t taken advantage of reproductive liberty.
Clifford: Those who have means have always been able to access comprehensive reproductive care. For our trans siblings, for black and brown folks, and for people who just don’t have the money, Roe. Wade has never been quite the guarantee. This is what’s so frustrating about politics as usual, and an establishment that really refuses to take seriously the voices of advocates, to take seriously the folks who’ve been banging on the door and for the past 10 years have been saying, we need to codify Roe... And now when we’re at a brink of real catastrophe for so many communities, now it’s what are we going to do? How are we going to pull it together? And that is why we need to think differently and think outside of this standard political process and deliver and get these things done.
