The U.S. and Canada have extended an order closing their shared border to nonessential traffic. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision Tuesday, prolonging for a second time an agreement was initially reached in March.
The move delays the border’s reopening by another 30 days, until June 21. The prime minister also made clear that another delay after that may well be in the cards.
“As we’ve seen, the decisions that we’re taking are very much made week-to-week in this crisis. The situation is changing rapidly, and we’re adjusting constantly to get that balance right, between keeping people safe and restoring a semblance of normality and economic activity that we all rely on,” Trudeau added during a news conference outside the prime minister’s residence in Ottawa.
