Officials at U-32 High School in East Montpelier are recalculating student GPAs after several colleges reported having trouble understanding the school’s new proficiency-based transcripts.
In a letter home to parents in December, Principal Steven Dellinger-Pate told families that some “out-of-state, larger universities” had requested a conversion chart to better understand student performance.
“In an effort to provide these schools with a grade-point average that is more easily understood, we created a conversion from our proficiency-based scoring system to a more traditional GPA,” he wrote.
The school’s letter comes as Vermont high schools attempt to make a full transition to proficiency-based learning ahead of a 2020 deadline set by the state.
Read more at VTDigger.org (U-32 recalculates GPAs midway through the college application process)