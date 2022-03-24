Peregrine falcons have already returned to their nesting cliffs and can be seen throughout the state. To protect nesting peregrine falcons on the Green Mountain National Forest, officials have once again closed access at two prominent cliff sites on the forest’s Rochester and Middlebury ranger districts.
Through Aug. 1, the Rattlesnake Cliff area in Salisbury and the Mount Horrid and Great Cliff area in Rochester are closed. The closures include trails and areas leading to and accessing these cliffs and are intended to prevent disturbance to critical falcon nesting habitat.
Peregrine falcon populations suffered declines due to the use of DDT in the 1940s but have rebounded since their reintroduction in the 1980s. Even though peregrines are now considered a recovered species in Vermont, it is critical to minimize human disturbance to nest sites so that the species’ recovery continues. Across Vermont, 2021 was a successful year for peregrines as 40 nesting pairs produced 68 young that fledged from their cliff nests.
Disturbance of peregrine falcons and these nesting grounds is a violation of federal law and may result in a fine up to $5,000 and six months in jail. Report any harassment of nesting peregrine falcons to 1-800-75ALERT.
