Vermont’s congressional delegation announced Friday that the U.S. Treasury Department will now release American Rescue Plan Act funding to municipalities after it was originally designated to flow through Vermont’s 14 counties.
The announcement from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch comes after it was reported in the News & Citizen and the Stowe Reporter July 15 that Welch had been pressing Treasury for a changed designation.
The change means that $120 million in further rescue plan funds will be made available to Vermont municipalities.
“I want to thank our congressional delegation for their advocacy, and the Biden Administration for their willingness to listen and adapt to Vermont’s unique county structure,” Vermont’s Republican Gov. Phil Scott said. “This revision in guidance will allow our municipalities to take full advantage of the ARPA funding they are entitled to, so they can begin making critical investments to address their needs, helping us recover from the pandemic stronger.”
This new round of funding raises the amount Vermont has received in recovery plan funds to $1.25 billion.
Though it’s unclear now how the money will be apportioned to the municipalities or how it will be used by each local governing body, Lamoille County Sen. Richard Westman previously said that he sees many towns using the money to pay for ongoing infrastructure upgrades mandated by federal regulations.
