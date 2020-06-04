Lisamarie Charlesworth worries about the quiet enveloping St. Albans.
This time of year, the Franklin County Regional Chamber of Commerce manager would normally see more outdoor activity than she does now.
But she said traffic has receded with the closure of the U.S.-Canada border, about 15 miles north of the city. With the shutdown’s extension to late June, she and other regional tourism leaders believe the impact on Vermont’s economy could be massive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The longer that border remains closed, and the longer we need to socially distance for a time, the more economically devastating this pandemic is going to be,” said Tom Torti, outgoing president of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Extended border closure could be an economic ‘killer,’ tourism leaders say)