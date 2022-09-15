The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, doled out over $130 million across the state in emergency assistance for those struggling to pay rent and utilities since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but now that program is winding down.
In October and November, the Vermont State Housing Authority will begin gradual reductions to the program that has allowed 12,613 households to “remain stably housed during an unprecedented public health emergency.”
Rental assistance will continue until the funds are fully depleted at an unspecified, yet likely imminent, date. Utility assistance stops at year’s end. Rather than send renters to a financial cliff, winding the program down gradually was determined to be the best way to help them plan for the future.
According to the authority’s website, the program was a “short-term initiative, funded by an award from U.S. Treasury.” Under initial guidance from Treasury, the authority projected the funds would last through 2023, but new guidance issued in March “dramatically upended” that timeline and required the program to spend the money faster.
Though the federal COVID-19 cash flow that kept people in their homes is shutting off, the data collected by the authority will provide a clear picture of Vermont’s housing issue that some housing policy advocates have long attempted to draw attention to.
“This program really brought to the forefront what I think some of us advocates have been saying for a while, that the homeless and housing challenge is bigger than we’re really recognizing,” Caprice Hover, the housing authority’s VERAP coordinator, said.
“The data and information that we’ve been collecting over the last year and a half is exactly what we’re hoping will influence the Legislature and policymakers on how to move forward with this challenge in the future. It’s in their hands,” Hover said.
In the meantime, those in need may be left in the lurch. According to Chris Donnelly, community relations director at Champlain Housing Trust, nearly 800 residents in the trust’s 2,500 homes had depended on VERAP money to make ends meet.
The trust had been making early preparations to help their renters adjust in time for the program’s originally projected end, but it’s sudden winding down has them scrambling to help those who will lose essential subsidies.
“I worry about the people that we’re serving in our portfolio, but I think about the people that are either accessing that or are in the in the private market, the people that may not be able to make their rent in October or November. I worry about the the evictions that are going to start being filed,” Donnelly said.”
Benefits through state aid programs and county-level housing trusts are still available. Those looking to learn more should go to the Vermont State Housing Authority’s website.
The numbers
Of the hundreds of millions the program allotted to struggling renters, the average monthly rent benefit was $964 per household.
The lion’s share of the program — over $44 million — went to households in Chittenden County, and most of the money that went to Vermont’s most populous county also went to its most populated city. Burlington households received over $16 million.
South Burlington received just over $5.4 million — slightly more than Essex Junction and slightly less than Colchester. The amount was dispersed among 484 people.
Between 79 Shelburne residents, nearly $800,000 kept renters in their homes.
Over $711,000 was dispersed to 74 Hinesburg residents and only 19 Charlotte residents needed assistance, costing the federal government nearly $350,000.
Over $3.6 million in funding went to 422 participants in the program residing in Lamoille County.
In Morristown, the county’s most populous town, 132 residents received over $1 million in disbursements to help offset the cost of rent and utilities. In Johnson, 96 residents received over $700,000 in subsidies. Over $670,000 went to 67 Cambridge residents and over $500,000 went to 51 residents of Stowe.
What’s next
From the Legislature to the governor to Vermont’s federal delegation, everyone seems to agree that more needs to be done to aid the housing insecure and address the housing crisis, but questions remain.
Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott and a member of the House Committee on Human Services, indicated that without federal money, the state could not provide the subsidies VERAP allowed.
“We need to build more affordable housing. In much of rural Vermont there are very few options for older Vermonters to have access to affordable housing in their communities. I will continue to advocate for changes to the state’s permitting process to remove barriers to development in our village centers and downtowns, and to give municipalities additional flexibility regarding where development can occur,” Noyes said.
Rep. Ann Pugh, D-South Burlington and chair of the Committee on Human Services, expressed her frustration at the news of VERAP’s sunsetting.
“I was very disturbed to learn that the administration had not engaged with the housing and social service groups about this timing change. It was our explicit expectation that over the summer and fall that they would be having discussions about short- and long-term responses for ensuring that all Vermonters have a safe place to live,” she said. “We can’t go back to the way it was pre-pandemic when too many Vermonters were unhoused. The Legislature will continue to be focused on housing in the next legislative session.”
Vermont Speaker of the House Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint also expressed concern that the Legislature was kept in the dark about the program’s end.
“There has been significant progress made in getting Vermonters into stable housing, and we don’t want to see that progress eroded. We’ll be focused on monitoring the ongoing implementation of these programs and helping Vermonters access resources. We will also work with our community partners to strengthen long-term planning for how best to support those facing a housing crisis,” the statement said.
Gov. Phil Scott’s office said that the administration was doing all it could to responsibly wind down the program and pointed to the quarter of a billion dollars the state is spending to build large swaths of new housing.
Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch pledged to continue to work to secure federal support for Vermont housing funds.
“The worst days of the pandemic may be behind us, but working Vermonters still need support. I will continue to push for legislation in Congress to provide more affordable housing support for Vermonters across the state,” Welch said.
