On March 29, pilot Kirk Walters got a call from Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Mike Schirling with bad news: A flight from Boston’s Logan Airport to Minnesota had been canceled. 

It wasn’t any flight; it was supposed to carry COVID-19 test samples from the University of Vermont Medical Center to the Mayo Clinic Laboratories in Minnesota for processing.

“This is about saving lives,” Schirling told Walters.

At Schirling’s request, Walters and Martti Matheson, co-owners of JV Air, agreed to fly their private plane from Burlington to Minnesota that Saturday, then again each day for the next 10 days, carrying a total of 4,000 test kits to the lab. 

“It filled the gap,” Gov. Phil Scott said, as he praised the duo last week.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Testing for the coronavirus in Vermont: What’s next?)

