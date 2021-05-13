Legislative leaders might allow joint assemblies and committee hearings in-person at the Statehouse this summer and fall, in a test run for what the Legislature’s 2022 session may look like.
House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, said Monday, May 10, the Vermont House of Representatives plans to approve a resolution to allow a return to the statehouse 30 days after Gov. Phil Scott lifts his COVID-19 state of emergency.
The resolution would allow House members to attend joint committee hearings and joint assemblies in Montpelier as early as August.
The tentative plan, according to Krowinski and other members of the legislative leadership team, calls for lawmakers, the press, lobbyists and members of the public to be allowed into the Statehouse for those hearings.
Krowinski told the Joint Rules Committee Monday that this system would allow the Legislature to “test things out” before a potential return to doing business in the statehouse in 2022.
“We want to make sure that we are able to test what it looks like (in person) and work with staff and literally the building to see what this transition looks like for us,” Krowinski said.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Legislature contemplating Statehouse reentry test run this summer).
