A task force will recommend changing the structure and the mandate of the Vermont State Board of Education.
The changes will be proposed to the Legislature in January, though task force members conceded the proposed changes won’t be an easy sell.
“I think we should be bold,” said Sen. Jeanette White, D-Windham, co-chair of the sunset commission. “I don’t think we should not recommend something just because it’ll be a political mine field.”
White said the goal is to re-envision the education body, not discard it entirely. She said redundancies between the state board and the Agency of Education need to be addressed. Other members of the commission agreed. Legislation outlining the commission’s recommendations will be finalized next month.
