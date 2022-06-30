Last Friday marked the start of early voting for August primaries in Vermont, bringing the state’s largest freshmen class of legislators in years one step closer to the Statehouse.
Those who’ve requested ballots by mail will each receive a Democrat, Republican and Progressive ballot, the state’s three major parties. Only one ballot should be filled out, although all three must be received by your local clerk’s office by 7 p.m. on primary election day, Aug. 9. That means that early ballots should be post-marked a week or more before that to be safe, returned to the drop-box at city hall by 4:30 p.m. on election day or returned to your appropriate polling location before polls close on election day.
If you’ve not registered to vote yet, there’s still time: new voter registration can be filled out online, by mail or in person at your local clerk’s office.
The Secretary of State’s office website has helpful information about elections in Vermont, including its MyVoterPage dedicated to information on voter registration status, absentee ballots, poll locations, sample ballots and more.
“In 2020 we saw a record number of voters safely and securely cast their ballots early by mail, in-person at the clerk’s office, through a secure ballot drop box, or at the polls on Election Day,” Secretary of State Jim Condos said in a press release. “Whatever voting method you choose, make sure to get out and exercise your right to vote. Your vote is your voice!”
This story has been updated to clarify when early ballots must be returned. The clerk’s office will not accept ballots returned to the city hall drop-box after 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.