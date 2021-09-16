To honor Vermonters lost to COVID-19, Vermont Interfaith Action hosts a memorial service on the lawn of the Statehouse in Montpelier Sunday, Sept. 19, 3 p.m.
The service includes a ceremonial reading of the names so that individuals who have died of COVID-19 are recognized. In addition, various clergy will offer brief interfaith prayers, readings and music. Lt. Governor Molly Gray and state epidemiologist Patsy Kelso will participate.
Watch online at bit.ly/covidmemorialvt.
To share names of Vermonters who died outside of VT, or to participate in the service, contact Debbie Ingram at Vermont Interfaith Action, debbie@viavt.org or 802-651-8889.
