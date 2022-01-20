As winter sets in, many Vermonters are preparing for one of the most popular cold weather pastimes in the state — ice fishing. Anglers spend more than 400,000 days each winter ice fishing in Vermont, and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is encouraging more people to give it a try.
“Ice fishing is generally more accessible than open water fishing,” fisheries biologist Shawn Good said. “Almost anyone can walk out on a frozen lake or pond and fish through the ice. Once you’re out there, there’s lots of room to spread out.”
Ice fishing can also be more sociable than open water fishing, with friends and family gathering on the ice for cookouts and winter fun along with the fishing. With an uptick in anglers trying the sport last year to get outside with friends during the pandemic, Good expects to see a lot of action on the ice this winter.
“For many, it’s not just about the fish. Kids love ice fishing because they can run around and slide on the ice or play in the snow. I’ve seen families with grills, food and hot drinks having a great time. They set their tip-ups, build snowmen, play football and even skate in between bouts of fishing.”
Ice fishing is inexpensive and simple to get started.
“An auger used for cutting holes in the ice is the most expensive piece of equipment you’ll need,” Good said.
When you’ve had a successful outing, bringing home a meal of healthy, locally caught fresh fish is a delicious benefit. Videos from the department’s Vermont Wild Kitchen partnership are a great place to find fun recipes for fresh caught fish, like lake trout or crappie.
“I think fish taste better in the winter,” Good said. “There’s something different about pulling a tasty perch, bluegill or bass from ice cold water. They tend to be firmer and have a milder taste than in the summer.”
Good said with a few basic precautions and common sense, ice fishing is safe.
“A minimum of three to four inches of clear black ice is safe to walk on,” he said. “If you’re unsure about ice thickness in your area call your local bait and tackle shop. Experienced anglers know how to read the ice, so if you’re unsure, go where others are or have been.”
Good said that with the mild winter so far this year, most anglers are finding that ice fishing opportunities have been restricted primarily to Vermont’s smaller ponds or higher elevation areas that have formed good ice.
“Many large lakes still have not developed thick, solid black ice,” he said, noting that ice is not always uniform in thickness. Areas around pressure cracks or near stream or river inlets can be thinner and weaker than surrounding ice. Good advises anglers to carry a set of ice picks, head out with a partner, and let someone know where you will be fishing, your access point and when you plan on returning home.
Free ice fishing
Vermont’s free ice fishing day is Saturday, Jan. 29.
“Ice fishing can be a great way to introduce people to how much fun fishing can be,” Vermont Fish and Wildlife commissioner Christopher Herrick said. “Showing youngsters or new adult anglers how to jig for perch or how to use tip-ups is rewarding, and it can provide an excellent meal of fresh fish.”
Residents and nonresident anglers may ice fish on any Vermont waterbody that is open to ice fishing without a fishing license on Jan. 29.
