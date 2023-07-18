UPDATE: Vermont Emergency Management will open a Multi-Agency Resource Center at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick Thursday through Saturday — one operated for three days at Johnson Elementary School Johnson earlier this week — for people who need assistance or supplies in reclaiming their lives after this past week’s flooding.
Vermont Emergency Management has opened a one-stop central location in Johnson for people who need assistance or supplies in reclaiming their lives after this past week’s flooding. It plans on opening another one in Hardwick later this week.
The state’s Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) is located at Johnson Elementary School and open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The center’s services include food and water and cleaning kits provided by the Red Cross, along with people who can help flood victims access the various services they might need. Services include:
• Assistance locating temporary housing
• Information about the casework process, how to obtain assistance and referrals to other off-site services as available
• Emotional and spiritual care, as well as other health and mental health services — this also goes for the center’s volunteers, who may also need to receive support and prevent emotional fatigue.
• Access to Wi-Fi internet for people to access email accounts, social media sites and reunification tools like the American Red Cross “Safe and Well” website, which enable those affected by the disaster to register and notify family members of their condition and location.
• Distribution of bulk supplies
• Help transitioning to long-term recovery
• And simply providing a location that serves as a meeting place for families, friends and community members.
The Johnson Multi-Agency Resource Center joins on-going centers in some of the hardest-hit parts of the state, with locations in Ludlow and Barre.
The state plans to open a fourth location at Hazen Union High School in Hardwick, serving the northeast part of the state. That center will open Thursday-Saturday.
For more information, vem.vermont.gov/flood/marc.
Cambridge
The town of Cambridge is gathering and distributing emergency supplies at Cambridge Elementary School in Jeffersonville under the coordination of United Way. Non-perishable food items, toiletries, clothing, cleaning supplies and other resources are available there at no cost. The group is actively soliciting donations for all such supplies except for bottled water and clothing.
The United Way of Lamoille County continues to update its website with flood relief information, at uwlamoille.org.
Aaron Calvin contributed to this report.
This report was updated at 7:35 a.m. on July 20.
