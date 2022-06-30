The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation wants public feedback on the proposed creation of a rule to regulate how wake boats are operated in public lakes and ponds in Vermont.
A wake boat is a motorboat, powerboat or speedboat used to create a wake for activities like wake surfing or wakeboarding.
“The state adopted the public waters rules to help Vermonters and visitors use and enjoy public lakes and ponds in a reasonable manner,” interim commissioner John Beling said. “The rules consider the best interests of current and future generations and ensure the natural resource values of the public waters are fully protected.”
When a use conflict arises, the public can petition the state to make a rule, and this March the group Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes petitioned the state to regulate the operation of wake boats and their use on Vermont lakes and ponds.
The department will use public comments to inform the decision on whether to make new rules.
The first public meeting was held June 29. A second meeting will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, at the Manchester Community Library and online via Microsoft Teams at bit.ly/VT-use-pw-rules-meeting-2.
