An Agency of Transportation audit team is combing through the books of Project Roadsafe, a driver safety program funded by a $95,000 federal grant and run by the Associated General Contractors of Vermont. The project is overseen by the trade association’s executive vice president, Richard “Dick” Wobby Jr.
Wobby and the governor have been close friends since junior high. Wobby has played a lead role in Scott’s campaigns since he ran for the Vermont Senate in 2000 and was part of Scott’s first racecar pit crew more than 35 years ago. Scott has described their relationship as more like brothers than friends.
