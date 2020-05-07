The Vermont Department of Public Service is crafting an emergency COVID-19 broadband plan that, if enacted, would provide internet connection to all Vermont residents at a cost ranging from $85 million to $293 million.
The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted internet service gaps in Vermont, as some rural students have struggled to take part in remote learning, employees have been required to work from home, and doctors offer more treatment through telehealth services.
Under pressure heightened by the pandemic, lawmakers and state officials have been looking to federal funding — including a $1.25 billion grant the state has received to cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic— and considering how to quickly build out broadband.
Read more at VTDigger.org (State emergency plan would expand broadband to all Vermonters)