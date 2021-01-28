The state’s registration system for COVID-19 vaccination is open now.
To register, go to healthvermont.gov/myvaccine (preferred) or call 855-722-7878.
You will be asked to provide your name, date of birth, address, email (if available), phone number, and health insurance information (if available, but not required).
All Vermonters 75 and older are eligible to get the vaccine. Through the registration system, individuals will sign up for appointments at clinics around the state.
At each appointment, medical providers will administer the first dose of the vaccine. This is a shot in the arm that doctors and nurses have compared to a typical flu shot.
The COVID vaccine requires two shots, delivered about three weeks apart, in order to be most effective. Patients will schedule an appointment for their second dose at the time they receive their initial shot.
State officials have requested that those registering:
• Use the online system, if possible, to keep the phone lines from getting overwhelmed. If registrants need assistance with the online system, the state suggests younger Vermonters help older relatives register online.
• Register for the site closest to where you live.
• Keep your appointment — no-shows or last-minute cancellations could lead to vaccine doses being wasted.
— VTDigger
