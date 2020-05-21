Vermont took a big step toward reopening its economy this week, with stores allowed to open their doors to customers — with strict safety precautions.
And the range of permissible activities expanded again on Tuesday. Yard sales received the go-ahead from state officials, as long as groups stay under 10 and practice social distancing.
Low-contact workers such as lawyers, accountants and Realtors are able to start working again immediately, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development declared.
The wide-ranging order also opens swimming pools and beaches, although operators will be required to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer and maintain strict sanitary practices.
