Vermont took a big step toward reopening its economy this week, with stores allowed to open their doors to customers — with strict safety precautions.

And the range of permissible activities expanded again on Tuesday. Yard sales received the go-ahead from state officials, as long as groups stay under 10 and practice social distancing.

Low-contact workers such as lawyers, accountants and Realtors are able to start working again immediately, the Agency of Commerce and Community Development declared.

The wide-ranging order also opens swimming pools and beaches, although operators will be required to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer and maintain strict sanitary practices.

