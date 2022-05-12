One of Vermont’s most popular hiking destinations, the Burrows Trail on Camels Hump, will be rebuilt this summer.
The Green Mountain Club, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks, and Recreation will undertake a top-to-bottom rehabilitation of the trail in Camels Hump State Park.
The project will cost more than $750,000, but $210,000 has already been secured through the park department’s trail grant program and another $250,000 will come from a one-time allocation of state general funds.
The club, state trail crew, Vermont Youth Conservation Corps, Northwoods Stewardship Center and National Civilian Conservation Corps will provide the trail crews for the rehabilitation that will start in June and continue for three years.
The Burrows Trail, formerly known as the Huntington Trail, has been used as a footpath for over 100 years, and today it winds 2.1 miles before intersecting with the Long Trail to access Camels Hump summit at 4,083 feet.
Just a 45-minute drive from the state’s population center of Burlington, tens of thousands of Vermonters and visitors hike the Burrows Trail each year.
“The Burrows Trail is a jewel in the entire trail will be made more sustainable, narrow and durable, allowing thousands of hikers to enjoy it for decades to come,” Keegan Tierney, director of field programs for the Green Mountain Club, said.
Lower sections of the trail follow an old forest road and the upper portion was built decades ago on the fall line — straight up the hillside — resulting in severe erosion and widening from both water flow and foot traffic.
The trail will remain open to hikers throughout the project, though hikers are advised to be aware of trail crew traffic control when passing through work sites.
