With vaccination rates across the state at over 80 percent, Gov. Phil Scott lifted all COVID-19 restrictions at midnight Tuesday.
Scott promised to lift the restrictions when the state reached that threshold – or on July 4 — whichever came first.
Shelburne passed the 80-percent mark at least a week ago with 81-90 percent of town residents over 12 years of age having received at least one vaccination, according to the Vermont Department of Health.
Charlotte also reached the governor’s goal, with 81-90 percent threshold of town residents over 12 years old already vaccinated.
In Hinesburg, at least 91 percent of its residents had been vaccinated by the time the restrictions were lifted.
In a press conference on Monday, Scott said 80.2 percent of Vermonters were vaccinated, making the Green Mountain State the first state in the nation to reach this milestone.
In addition, the governor said Vermont was the world leader in the percentage of its residents who were vaccinated against COVID.
That announcement came after a weekend in which the state aggressively sought to get more people vaccinated, with dozens of new walk-in sites added to make it even easier to get a vaccine. The effort paid off with the vaccine rate going up from 79.8 percent on Friday to 80.2 percent by Monday, said Ben Truman, communication officer with the Vermont Department of Health.
“Now that we have hit 80 percent, as promised and effective immediately, I am lifting all remaining state pandemic restrictions and the state of emergency will formally end at midnight June 15,” announced Scott at a press conference Monday.
Scott said, “464 days ago, on March 7, I was at a Norwich hockey game when I learned we had our first case of COVID-19 in Vermont. I got up from my seat and headed into the office, ready to take on this challenge.”
The governor said state officials spent weeks before the discovery of the first case learning everything they could about the new virus and preparing for what seemed — and proved — to be inevitable.
From the first of March 2020 until the first of this month, Shelburne had 192 cases of people diagnosed with COVID, according to the Department of Health website.
During that same time period Charlotte had 98 cases and Hinesburg had 126.
In the last two weeks Shelburne has had two-to-five cases of COVID infection, while Charlotte and Hinesburg have each had one or fewer cases, according to statistics from the department of health.
Scott said lifting the restrictions “is safe because Vermonters have done their part to keep spread of the virus low throughout the pandemic and stepped up to get vaccinated. In fact, no state in the nation is in a better or safer position to do this than we are.”
