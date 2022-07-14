The Office of Professional Regulation is looking to hold Walgreens accountable over unexpected closures, inadequate staffing and unprofessional behavior spanning locations across the state.
In June, the prosecuting attorney for the office, which operates through the Vermont Secretary of State’s Office and is tasked with regulating professional licensing and related matters in Vermont, alleged in a charging document that staff and customers were put in unsafe situations as the result of understaffing at the retail pharmacy and that this led to unannounced store closures, among other circumstances.
The document alleged that the second largest pharmacy chain in the country — and the largest in Vermont — was keeping its locations in the state afloat with overworked skeleton crews, which resulted in an overburdened staff working on the frontlines of a global pandemic while fulfilling other responsibilities.
The sudden closures and customer safety issues that resulted were not an aberration but the direct result of Walgreens’ corporate policy and decision making, the office alleged.
Between July 2020 and April 2022, Walgreens locations across Vermont were closed for a total of 325 days due to staffing issues, a number that does not account for days when stores closed early or opened late.
Despite these closures, Walgreens customers still had their prescriptions filled and their insurance or Medicaid was billed, meaning that customers could not get prescriptions filled elsewhere once they learned of an unexpected closure. The office alleged that pharmacy employees were not trained on how to reverse these billings until 2022.
Along with unprofessional conduct recorded at Walgreens throughout the state, locations in South Burlington, Hardwick and elsewhere in the state did not follow the proper protocol surrounding controlled substances when replacing pharmacist managers.
And the pharmacy’s online COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduler worked off-site, often leaving individual locations with inadequate staff to handle the appointments, according to the office.
The state also noted that Walgreens, which owns 32 stores in Vermont, posted a nearly 9 percent increase in year-over-year sales, up to $132.5 billion in 2021, despite laying off an unknown number of pharmacy workers in 2020 and maintaining dangerously thin staffing levels throughout the pandemic.
As a result, the Office of Professional Regulation is making use of new unprofessional conduct statutes that took effect in 2020 and levying them for the first time against a pharmacy.
The law allows the office to charge an entire chain when unprofessional conduct occurs at individual locations that result from a corporate policy or procedure.
The office has recommended that the Vermont Board of Pharmacy, which also operates under the Secretary of State’s Office, “revoke, suspend, reprimand, condition or otherwise discipline the licenses” of all the Walgreens locations in Vermont, all of which will see their in-state pharmacy licenses come up for renewal next July.
But a forced closure could have big ramifications for customers. As the office notes, the retail pharmacy chain accounts for over a quarter of the pharmacies in Vermont and is the only pharmacy that serves many rural customers.
The office declined to comment on its desired outcome in this case, citing an inability to comment on pending charges.
Walgreens also declined to comment on and has yet to respond to the state’s allegations.
Overwhelmed and crying in Chittenden County
The state said unexpected closures affected, at the very least, all 32 Walgreens locations, but outlined some further allegations concerning specific locations.
The South Burlington Walgreens located on Hinesburg Road was closed unexpectedly for three days between August and December 2021 with no other issues noted.
But the Walgreens on Farrell Street, which is located on the South Burlington side of Shelburne Road but has a Burlington address, was rife with alleged issues.
Though it suffered only one unexpected closure in 2021, the store’s pharmacy manager contacted the Federal Drug Enforcement Administration in July after a count of Schedule II narcotics revealed 100 5-milligram tablets of Oxycodone was missing.
Though the manager suspected an employee had stolen the narcotics, the store waited months to contact the DEA and did not include this suspicion in the report.
A pharmacist at the Farrell Street location also reported having to fill more than 200 prescriptions each day while administering up to 80 COVID-19 vaccines along with other duties while the location was conducting up to 30 COVID tests a day in fall 2021.
She told the office she was only able to fill prescriptions for customers at the location’s window, not in advance because of the intense demand and was not able to do prescription verifications as needed due to understaffing.
This pharmacist also said that, due to the outsized workload on the small group of Walgreens workers, prescription and vaccine administration errors increased, “including a patient who was given an incorrect dosage of a prescription which resulted in the patient experiencing low blood pressure, dizziness and fogginess.”
This pharmacist reported feeling so overwhelmed that she cried in front of customers on several occasions.
The Walgreens in the Shelburne shopping plaza also suffered nine unannounced closures between May 2021 and February 2022, with the office receiving multiple complaints during these closures from customers who were “unable to retrieve prescriptions and missed dosages of their medications, such as antibiotics and seizure medications.”
Unsafe and unopen in Lamoille, Caledonia counties
The Walgreens on Congress Street in Morrisville saw two unannounced closures in 2020 followed by 14 different closures between May 2021 and February 2022.
In spring 2021, the location saw unsafe conditions due to inadequate staffing levels and no pharmacist manager overseeing the heavy workload, the office alleged.
As COVID-19 vaccines rolled out in earnest, a single pharmacist aided by a pharmacy technician was administering up to 70 vaccines a day, or one vaccine approximately every five minutes, while trying to stay on top of regular pharmacy work.
Walgreens pharmacy staff at this location also found a safe containing schedule II-controlled substances ajar one day in April and subsequently found a drug that should’ve been kept in this safe on the main shelves. There were also discrepancies in the amount of these drugs the store should have had in stock.
The pharmacist manager of the Morrisville store subsequently asked to be reassigned to a floating position and said he had been unable to keep up with the required schedule II drug inventories due to the intense and stressful workload, and sometimes left the safe door open.
In March and August 2021, the Walgreens on Route 15 in Hardwick experienced a phone system outage that resulted in customers not being able to speak to pharmacy staff and unable to use credit or debit cards at the store.
A pharmacist from another pharmacy attempted to call the Hardwick store to transfer an elderly patient’s insulin prescription and filed a complaint with the office after being unable to do so, citing the outage’s direct negative effect on patient care.
Heading into November 2021, the Hardwick Walgreens maintained only one pharmacy employee.
Because the store is closed on weekends, the weekday workload increased, and the location averaged approximately 300 prescriptions each day and up to 50 or more immunizations to administer each day during this time.
According to this lone pharmacy employee, the intense workload resulted in increased pharmacy errors and routine functions such as ordering controlled medications going unperformed.
After suffering a single closure in 2020, this Walgreens saw seven more unannounced closures between December 2021 and February 2022.
On Feb. 25, a father referred to in the charging document as R.C., called the office to report that he had attempted to pick up the lifesaving medication required by his child and found the store closed during business hours.
“The last two times I have called ahead and been assured it was open,” he told the office. “Today I was told the prescription would be ready after 3:00. I drove there in a snowstorm because my son doesn’t have enough medication to get through the weekend. I arrived at 3:30. Closed! Again! Is this pharmacy even open anymore? How can they just close any time when so many rely on this vital service?”
