Vermont’s spring snow goose hunt runs through April 23.
Since 2009, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has allowed the season to reduce the population of migrating greater and lesser snow geese, as well as Ross’s geese. The numbers of these geese have grown so high that they are destroying habitat for themselves and other species.
Eight states in the Atlantic Flyway (Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Vermont) will have a hunt in 2021.
The daily bag limit is 15 snow geese, and there is no possession limit. Waterfowl hunting regulations in effect last fall will apply during the 2021 Spring Snow Goose Conservation Order, with the exception that unplugged shotguns and electronic calls may be used and shooting hours will be extended until one half hour after sunset.
A permit is required and is available at no charge on the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department’s website.
