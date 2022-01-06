Vermont’s fishing regulations will look different on Jan. 1, but don’t worry, most of the new regs have been simplified and provide additional fishing opportunities.
If you fish like you have in the past you will be legal, with a few exceptions.
“We’ve worked with our biologists, warden service staff, fish and wildlife board and the public to develop regulations that are easier to understand while still providing protection for fish populations across Vermont,” Eric Palmer, director of the fish division, said. “These new changes allow anyone to fish nearly all waterbodies in the state year-round as long as they practice catch and release.”
For example, in certain lakes and ponds, the winter harvest season for trout will start on Jan. 1. Anglers can keep a total of eight trout from streams and rivers, in any combination of brook, brown or rainbow trout.
Many waters that were seasonally closed are now managed under general regulations.
All these changes mean that the number of tables in the state’s fishing guide is reduced from 10 to three.
Vermont’s 2022 Fishing Guide & Regulations booklet is available at license agents statewide.
