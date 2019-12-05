Killington Ski Resort’s streak of hosting audience-attracting World Cup racing seemed unstoppable, with an initial 30,000 spectators in 2016 climbing to 35,000 in 2017 and 39,000 in 2018.
Then two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin arrived for last weekend’s 2019 event, and another record crowd came to a screeching, screaming, shouting-until-hoarse halt.
The Vermont-schooled 24-year-old turned heads, triggered flashbulbs and figuratively and literally brought traffic to a standstill during a victorious homecoming, all while the World Cup’s lone U.S. event for women transformed this slope-side town of 811 into a momentary metropolis rivaling the Green Mountain State’s biggest city of Burlington, population 42,417.
