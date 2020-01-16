Shap Smith of Morrisville, former speaker of the Vermont House of Representatives, won’t be running for lieutenant governor.
After Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman said he planned to run for governor, the legislative session has been jammed with speculation and announcements about who will run to replace him, but Smith, who had been considering a second run for lieutenant governor, said this isn’t his year.
Smith briefly ran for governor in 2016 before dropping out because of an illness in his family. Since then, his name has been prominent in the rumor mill whenever there’s an opening.
(Brenda Siegel running for lieutenant governor; Shap Smith is not)