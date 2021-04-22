Sen. Patrick Leahy April 8 visited the VFW and Copley Hospital, both in Morrisville, to announce that Vermont received an additional $32 million in federal aid for the state’s efforts to vaccinate against COVID-19.
Leahy, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, also announced $8.5 billion in aid to rural health care providers included by the Senate in the American Rescue Plan Act, which was signed into law by President Biden in March. He announced the federal funding during a visit to the Morrisville vaccination site hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and to Copley Hospital.
“Health care workers have stood as our first and last lines of defense against COVID throughout the pandemic, protecting our loved ones and our communities,” said Leahy. “I am glad that I had the opportunity to thank the staff of Copley Hospital today and extend my thanks to all of Vermont’s health care workers. I ask every one of my fellow Vermonters to do their parts and sign up for a vaccine as soon as you become eligible. Together, we can end this pandemic.”
At the hospital, the senator and Marcelle Leahy toured a number of departments. The visit was the senator’s first in-person event in Vermont since the pandemic began.
Leahy said Gov. Phil Scott worked to ensure that all Vermonters have access to the vaccine close to home, even in the state’s most rural areas, and the state’s rollout of vaccines to eligible ages has ensured a swift and orderly process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.