Nearly a dozen communities and counting have approved a nonbinding Gun Owners of Vermont resolution declaring themselves a “sanctuary” from further government restrictions on firearms.

“The town hereby recognizes the inalienable rights of all persons within its boundaries to keep and bear arms as described by both Article Sixteen of the Vermont Constitution and the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States of America,” the resolution states in part.

The grassroots group notes that because state law prohibits localities from regulating firearms and ammunition, “these resolutions are non-legally binding and purely symbolic.”

