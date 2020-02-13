Gov. Phil Scott vetoed legislation Monday that would raise Vermont’s minimum wage to $12.55 by 2022.
“Despite S.23’s good intentions, the reality is there are too many unintended consequences and we cannot grow the economy or make Vermont more affordable by arbitrarily forcing wage increases,” Scott wrote in his veto message. “I believe this legislation would end up hurting the very people it aims to help.”
The governor listed a variety of concerns about the adverse impact he believes an increased minimum wage would have on the state’s economy, from job losses to a higher cost of goods and services. He cited his particular concern for rural parts of the state.
