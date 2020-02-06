Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed a plan for a statewide paid family leave program, dealing a major setback to Democrats who have made the policy a priority in recent years.
Scott’s veto was unsurprising; he had signaled for months that he would not support the Democratic program because it is funded by a $29 million mandatory payroll tax on workers or employers.
In 2018, he vetoed a more robust paid family leave bill because it had the same funding mechanism.
“For years, Vermonters have made it clear they don’t want, nor can they afford, new broad-based taxes,” the Republican governor said in his message to lawmakers explaining the veto
