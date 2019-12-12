Gov. Phil Scott has instructed the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles to stop providing personal information to private investigators.
The move comes after VTDigger published an investigation detailing the state’s practice of selling or giving away driver data.
State lawmakers also say they plan to propose legislation that would restrict the DMV and other state agencies from selling Vermonters’ personal information.
“I am a little concerned about privacy, and the private investigators is an area that I think we should take a step back and take a look at,” Scott said. “I’m not sure what they use the information for. Let’s take a step back and take a look and make sure we know what we’re doing with that, and talk to the Legislature.”
Read more at VTDigger.org (Scott tells DMV to stop giving private investigators personal data)