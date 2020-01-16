Gov. Phil Scott is pitching a universal after-school program for K-12 students that would be rolled out over the next five years, a plan he said will benefit both students and their working parents. 

The proposal, which Scott outlined in his State of the State address Thursday, stood out in a speech that was light on new policy proposals from the administration. 

Democrats embraced the idea, and say they want to work with the governor to start building a statewide network of after-school programming.

Read more at VTDigger.org (Democrats embrace Scott’s universal after-school program pitch)

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.