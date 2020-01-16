Gov. Phil Scott is pitching a universal after-school program for K-12 students that would be rolled out over the next five years, a plan he said will benefit both students and their working parents.
The proposal, which Scott outlined in his State of the State address Thursday, stood out in a speech that was light on new policy proposals from the administration.
Democrats embraced the idea, and say they want to work with the governor to start building a statewide network of after-school programming.
Read more at VTDigger.org (Democrats embrace Scott’s universal after-school program pitch)