The full reopening of Vermont is slated for the coming weeks, but Gov. Phil Scott has jump-started one reopening measure: The lifting of a 10 p.m. curfew on Vermont businesses.
“We’ve gone from less than 30 percent to over 50 percent of the 18-to-29 age band vaccinated in the last month,” he said.
That means restaurants, bars and social clubs could start to operate under normal business hours last Saturday, he said, unless local municipalities place additional restrictions on their area.
Scott has said he plans to drop almost all COVID-19 restrictions when Vermont has 80 percent of the eligible population with at least one dose of the vaccine. Right now, the state is at roughly 77 percent, although the exact number is uncertain due to federal data issues.
The state has 130 walk-in clinics planned for next week, Scott said, listed on the Department of Health website.
In-person instruction
Vermont plans to bring students back in person in fall 2021, Education Secretary Dan French said at a recent press conference.
“It will be important for students and adults to continue to get vaccinated through the summer and
fall, but a large percentage of Vermonters will be fully vaccinated by the fall,” he said. “Strong vaccine uptake now will ensure schools will be able to stay open this winter.”
The Agency of Education had allowed remote schooling to count for attendance purposes, but in the fall only in-person attendance will count, with some individual exceptions, he said.
“We’ve greatly expanded our use of technology in schools as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “This was a positive outcome of the pandemic and will need to be evaluated more fully. But for now, the priority is to return to normal operations.”
Read more at VTDigger.org (Scott lifts 10 p.m. curfew for bars, restaurants and social clubs).
