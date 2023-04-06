Gov. Phil Scott appointed 85 individuals to state boards and commissions this month.
Appointments made in March include:
• Endangered Species Committee, Allen Strong, South Burlington
• Governor’s Workforce Equity and Diversity Council, Lori Valburn, South Burlington
• Judicial Nominating Board, Denise Casey, South Burlington
• Vermont State Housing Authority, Alex Farrell, South Burlington
• Board of Medical Practice, David Coddaire, Morrisville
• Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports, J. Sung-Hee Chung, Craftsbury
• Recreational Facilities Grant Advisory Committee, Mark Delaney, Jeffersonville
• Vermont Immunization Advisory Council, Christine Yates, Morrisville
• Vermont Interagency Coordinating Council, Leslie Davis, Cambridge
• Vermont Veterans, Memorial Cemetery Advisory Board, Christopher Palermo, Morrisville
The Scott Administration is currently soliciting applications to fill vacancies and upcoming term expirations. Those interested in serving should visit bit.ly/3M7Niy2.
