The state-level governing body for high school sports and other extracurricular activities is helping schools do more with less.
During the Vermont Principals’ Association annual media day Friday, executive director Jay Nichols said in his last full year as a high school principal about 25 years ago, there were 127,000 school-aged children in Vermont. Now, there are about 83,000 and he said projections indicate it could “go as low as the mid-to-high 60s” in the next decade.
“If that doesn’t scare the hell out of you, nothing should,” Nichols said.
Devin Wendel, president of the Vermont State Athletic Directors Association, said there has been something of a brain drain in the athletic directors’ offices across the state, too — going into the last school year, there were a dozen new athletic directors filling vacancies. This year, there is about half that level of turnover, “which I think is a step in the right direction,” Wendel said.
With a smaller pool of athletes for coaches to pull from, athletic directors will be tasked making sure coaches don’t coach too much. The current policy is that they can coach in that season and cannot have contact with the kids the rest of the year.
Lauren Thomas, the principals’ association assistant executive director, said there are plenty of gray areas — a varsity basketball coach could skipper a spring AAU team with their own kid on it, but not other kids from the winter varsity team, for instance; or coaches could text their athletes in the off-season recommending workouts, as long as they are not mandatory.
Wendel said he’s heard from kids who feel pressure that if they don’t sign up for a coach’s summer club team at $1,000 a pop, they aren’t sure they’ll have a spot on the varsity team during the school year.
“We want to make sure that kids are feeling free and open to be three-sport athletes, two-sport athletes and nor feel the pressure from their first sport, whatever that is,” Thomas said.
Another concern is the attempt by some athletic programs to try and lure athletes away from their primary schools. Again, Thomas said there are gray areas, where, for instance, a mom in the stands at a game touting her kid’s school is fine; it would not be OK if the mom was affiliated with the school, even with an indirect connection, like “a booster mom.”
Thomas said when she was working in Los Angeles, this type of school-level athlete poaching was so rampant she would call homes at night “to make sure our kids were sleeping in the addresses that they had on the registration papers.”
Nichols said the large number of towns with school choice complicates things. He said it would be fine for a school to try and woo a would-be student and use a strong athletic program as a recruitment factor but can’t make any promises the kid will make the team.
Last year, the principals’ association placed significant emphasis on fan behavior, requiring someone from host schools to read a version of the association’s pregame statement before every contest to all in attendance, encouraging good sportsmanship and discouraging bad behavior. The consequences are stern, with fans facing immediate ejection from games or being locked out of future events, or the forfeiture of the event or future events.
Bad fan behavior may play a part in a shortage of people donning black and white stripes and officiating contests. That and a dearth of younger refs.
“We have an official shortage,” Thomas said. “We have an aging-out population that didn’t solve itself last year, unfortunately.”
More than sports
The principals’ association’s Activity Standards Committee has emphasized students’ mental health, following the death by suicide of some college athletes last year.
“Thankfully, that trend hasn’t seemed to continue,” Thomas said.
The association aims to partner with schools to make sure student athletes are “maintaining healthy boundaries” and ensuring they are eating right and managing their workloads and stress “so that they’re able to obtain all the great things that come from extracurricular activities without feeling overwhelmed by them and the pressures that sometimes comes along with it,” Thomas said.
The committee also wants to expand opportunities for students who do not join athletic teams. That includes support for debate events, Scholars’ Bowl, the Scripps Spelling Bee and visual and performing arts events.
The association has partnered with a new vendor, PlayVS, for its esports offerings. Esports, as your kids will tell you, are an array of competitive video game matchups, such as League of Legends, Rocket League and World of Warcraft digital card trading game Hearthstone.
Thomas said the previous vendor “did not live up to their expectations,” and PlayVS is already working on organizing a state championship in December that could involve spectators. Thomas added the new vendor has a nationwide presence, which greatly expands the competition.
“Should a school have a cancellation in their roster, PlayVS can connect them with a school that has an opening in their schedule nationwide, which is pretty cool,” Thomas said.
VPA executive director Jay Nichols said there is also an effort to get more support for debate teams, including scholarships to go to Washington, D.C. He said Vermont doesn’t support debate at the level of other states.
“We’re very interested in trying to do more non-athletic things for kids. Sometimes in Vermont, we don’t have that, because we’re so small,” Nichols said.
