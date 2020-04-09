Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his 2020 presidential campaign on Wednesday, after a series of primary election losses to former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The path toward victory is virtually impossible,” the Vermont senator told supporters via a livestream from Burlington. “So while we are winning the ideological battle and while we are winning the support of so many young people and working people throughout the country, I have concluded that this battle for the Democratic nomination will not be successful.”
Sanders wished Biden well, but also said he’ll stay on the ballot in the rest of the primaries, gathering delegates that he hopes will allow him to influence the Democratic Party platform.