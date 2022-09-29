About 100 years ago, Vermont was three degrees cooler than it is today; 80 years from now, it’s going to be anywhere from three to 12 degrees hotter, according to David Grass, an environmental health program manager with the Vermont Department of Health.
“That means a lot more extreme heat days,” he said. “So, to the extent that we can begin adapting — doing the long-term planning, the mitigation work, and some short-term planning — what do we do leading up to and during the crisis, we’ll figure out the steps that we need to take to protect Vermonters and to protect each other, which is what it comes down to.”
While Vermonters are no strangers to the frigidly cold days of winter, it’s the increasing frequency of dangerously hot days, when temperatures reach over 95 or even 100 degrees Fahrenheit, that could represent an greater health threat to the state’s most vulnerable populations.
“Heat is not a threat that we have to deal with very frequently, and it’s because of that it looms large as a threat for us,” Grass said. “Some of the places around the world where they’ve seen high levels of death and illness resulting from heat events are those places that are least accustomed to experiencing them, so the effort here is to get ahead of that.”
To that end, the department of health is urging regional and town-level planning commissions to identify both their most vulnerable populations and cooling centers to keep them out of the heat.
Lamoille County
Working with the department, Lamoille County Planning Commission planner Melanie Riddle has reached out to towns throughout the county concerning their hazard mitigation plans to help them with their hot weather emergency plans, which involves identifying cooling centers and what groups may be especially vulnerable to these higher temperatures.
The main thrust of Riddle’s outreach focused on identifying potential buildings like libraries and other buildings that, though they may not all have air conditioning, at least provide some shade and shelter from the elements.
A goal of the program is also to help increase awareness around the dangers of dangerously warm weather and help residents know when to reach out to potentially vulnerable neighbors when the mercury rises above a 95-degree threshold.
Still, the very rural nature of some of Lamoille County’s towns makes identifying these structures harder in some areas than others. While watering holes and densely shaded forests are still great places to cool down on hot days, they’re not always accessible to all segments of the population.
“I looked at all the towns within Lamoille County to see what schools and other buildings might actually have air conditioning capabilities, that could be opened up as a cooling site,” she said. “There's not much. We have a lot of rural towns in Lamoille County, but still definitely plenty of spots and businesses that can be accessed by the public.”
In a town like Stowe, whose planning commission Riddle reached out to in August, there’s an abundance of publicly accessible, temperature regulated buildings, but members of the Stowe commission also see the importance of making themselves aware of the what climate change may be bringing their way.
“I’m glad that LCPC has this on its radar and, of course, Stowe needs to be planning for a future of climate change that we don’t understand and can’t really predict,” commission chair Mila Lonetto said. “How we go about it is really going to be up to the community and how people want to tackle the challenges.”
The Stowe Planning Commission will be keeping these challenges in mind as it looks to update the town plan in the next few years.
In Johnson, publicly accessible, temperature regulated buildings are far fewer and generally confined to a main stretch along Route 15. Both the town and village recently signed off on a new hazard mitigation plan identifying vulnerable groups and buildings along with a variety of potential hazards that could arise thanks to climate change.
More extreme temperature events could also affect the power grid.
“Increases in severe weather events, including extreme heat could lead to an increase in power outages across the region,” the Johnson hazard mitigation plan reads. “Following the goals and actions outlined in the Enhanced Energy Chapter in the Johnson Town and Village Municipal Development Plan will be helpful to help prepare and mitigate these issues. Battery back-up power could be explored to improve grid resiliency in the event of increased disruptions due to climate change events.”
With this past summer’s cool June and relatively mild July and August, particularly in comparison to the rest of the country, Riddle understands that extreme heat isn’t on everyone’s mind, but it’s an important subject to get people thinking about.
“We’re experiencing the effects of climate change,” she said. “This is something that might not be now or even next summer, but in the future. Just to kind of start thinking about it and think about processes that we could put in place to kind of keep everybody healthy, it’s important to start now.”
Chittenden County
The Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission is taking the lead in Vermont’s most populated cluster of towns and attempting to identify and map out emergency responses to temperature extremes and other emergency events that could arise out of a changing climate.
A draft of a new hazard mitigation plan is working its way through the commission, the second such plan in which environmental dangers specifically tied to a changing climate have been factored into emergency planning procedures.
The plan, mapped out in detail across nearly 400 pages, digs deeply into granular detail for both the likelihood that Chittenden towns will face certain types of environmental emergencies, and how best to prepare for and respond to them.
Some Chittenden towns are at greater risk than others. On a scale that ranges from low to high, both Charlotte and Shelburne face a medium risk to their population due to severe temperatures and flooding, while South Burlington and Hinesburg are at lower risk for such dangers.
When it comes to severe rainstorms, however, South Burlington, Hinesburg and Shelburne all face a high-level risk, but only Hinesburg residents have been determined to face elevated risks from severe winter storms.
South Burlington has 45 hazardous waste sites, the second highest number of such sites outside of Burlington in the county.
The analysis is based on a comprehensive study of climate change published by the University of Vermont in 2021. Key findings highlighted in the hazard mitigation plan include the increase in average temperatures in Vermont since 1900, particularly winter temperatures, which have increased 2.5 times faster than average annual temperatures since 1960.
The time free of freezing temperatures has also lengthened by three weeks since that date and, on average, lakes and ponds have thawed three days earlier each decade. Extreme temperature events are expected to grow in frequency, according to climate experts.
Vermont has gotten wetter too. Since 1900, precipitation has increased 21 percent, with 2.4 more days of heavy precipitation than in the 1960s, mostly in the summer. This wetter climate will impact forestry and rainstorm operations and will require stormwater, infrastructure and planning improvements.
Some changes are irrevocable, but some can be mitigated. Over 70 bird species are expected to disappear from Vermont in the next 25 years. If carbon emissions continue apace or grow, the ski season is expected to be shortened by a month by 2080, but only by two weeks if emissions are reduced.
According to regional planner Dan Albrecht, this hazard mitigation plan is all about taking stock of the possible threats alongside towns’ vulnerabilities and capabilities. To him, climate change is not so much the problem as a broader phenomenon that affects a variety of hazards Chittenden towns will face in the years to come.
The regional plan is intended to act as a guide for local planning commissions, where the preparedness efforts can be hammered out in detail. Progress has been made over the past decade or so in helping municipalities strengthen bylaws around hazard mitigation and establish master plans for stormwater issues.
Identifying cooling centers for those dangerously warm days is relatively simple in Chittenden towns, where air-conditioned public buildings such as libraries are easily identifiable, as opposed to Vermont’s more rural towns.
The whole back section of the plan identifies possible mitigation strategies, accounts for state and local initiatives, and includes how the regional planning commission can assist in these efforts.
One aspect that’s difficult to plan for is the increasingly erratic nature of potential severe weather events.
“It’s just so highly variable. The summer has been just wicked dry, whereas other summers, it’s a big rainstorm once a month. It’s obviously variable, but it definitely seems in recent years that the intensity has grown. It affects the bread-and-butter issues for towns, like roads are the bread and butter of both our urban towns and our rural towns,” Albrecht said.
