As summer begins and people gather for holiday celebrations, the American Red Cross reminds communities that it sees about a 21 percent decline in blood and platelet donations during holiday weeks, including Independence Day.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• VFW, 28 Pleasant St., Morristown, Friday, July 1, noon-5 p.m.
• University Mall, 155 Dorset St., South Burlington, Saturday, July 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Cathedral Square, Williston, 126 Williston Woods Road, Thursday, July 7, noon-5 p.m.
• United Church of Hinesburg, 10580 Route 116, Hinesburg, Thursday, July 7, 12:30-6 p.m.
• Waterbury Municipal Building, 28 N. Main St., Saturday, July 23, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Ivy Computer, 2933 Waterbury Stowe Road, Waterbury Center, Tuesday, July 26, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Lamoille County Civic Center, 24 Upper Main St., Morristown, Friday, Aug. 12, 12:30-4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.